A US-Russian citizen is convicted in Russia after posts on social media

A court in Russia has convicted a dual U.S.-Russian citizen for “rehabilitating Nazism” over posts on social media. Yuri Malev was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a minimum-security penal colony. Malev was arrested in December after sharing images on a Russian social media site featuring the black-and-orange Saint George’s ribbon — a symbol of Russian military pride. Court documents said one post showed the ribbon pinned to a corpse alongside the caption of “how to wear the Saint George’s ribbon properly.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.