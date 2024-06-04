Asylum-seekers looking for shelter set up encampment in Seattle suburb

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Asylum-seekers mainly from Angola, Congo and Venezuela have set up an encampment in a Seattle suburb. The Seattle Times reports the asylum-seekers moved to the site next to an empty motel in Kent on Saturday. The motel is owned by King County and was used as a place for homeless people to quarantine in they contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic. Some of the camping asylum-seekers were told to leave their shelter at a church while others lost their short-term motel or rental housing when it expired June 1. A notice for the campers to leave by Tuesday afternoon expired with no law enforcement action.

