Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Isla Vista Food Co-op establishes roots in Santa Barbara

After 52 years the Isla Vista Food Co-Op has expanded into Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
After 52 years the Isla Vista Food Co-Op has expanded into Santa Barbara.
By
New
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Food Co-op, a longtime reliable source of food in a town without a grocery store, has expanded to Santa Barbara.

This second store has opened on the corner of State St. and Arrellaga St. in the upper downtown area. It took 52 years to get to this point and officially have two stores.

It was formerly Cantwell's Market and the Cantwell's Deli name remains for those going inside for a sandwich, breakfast burrito or coffee.

It is a neighborhood location and many customers come and go on foot or a bike. It also serves hotel guests nearby.

The ribbon cutting earlier this month came after thousands of pounds of produce and products arrived.

This is the county's only community-owned co-op grocery store. Inside many items are locally sourced, and labels indicate where they came from. Some of the produce on the shelves could be the same as you will see from a grower at the farmer's market down the street.

The co-op plan allows customers to become owners and enjoy membership benefits ranging from special prices to a voting voice on the operational plan. The store is open to the public whether you are a member or not. The fee for those who want to support the store at the membership level is $30 a year. For a lifetime membership it is $150.

In addition to the deli and produce, the store has many products or brands you will not see in a mainstream grocery store. It also has a full selection of wine similar to what Cantwell's offered.

Some booths in the front of the store are available for customers enjoying a bite to eat, something not often seen in a grocery store.

For more information go to: Isla Vista Food Co-op.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Isla Vista Food Co-op
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content