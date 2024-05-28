Isla Vista Food Co-op establishes roots in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Food Co-op, a longtime reliable source of food in a town without a grocery store, has expanded to Santa Barbara.

This second store has opened on the corner of State St. and Arrellaga St. in the upper downtown area. It took 52 years to get to this point and officially have two stores.

It was formerly Cantwell's Market and the Cantwell's Deli name remains for those going inside for a sandwich, breakfast burrito or coffee.

It is a neighborhood location and many customers come and go on foot or a bike. It also serves hotel guests nearby.

The ribbon cutting earlier this month came after thousands of pounds of produce and products arrived.

This is the county's only community-owned co-op grocery store. Inside many items are locally sourced, and labels indicate where they came from. Some of the produce on the shelves could be the same as you will see from a grower at the farmer's market down the street.

The co-op plan allows customers to become owners and enjoy membership benefits ranging from special prices to a voting voice on the operational plan. The store is open to the public whether you are a member or not. The fee for those who want to support the store at the membership level is $30 a year. For a lifetime membership it is $150.

In addition to the deli and produce, the store has many products or brands you will not see in a mainstream grocery store. It also has a full selection of wine similar to what Cantwell's offered.

Some booths in the front of the store are available for customers enjoying a bite to eat, something not often seen in a grocery store.

For more information go to: Isla Vista Food Co-op.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)