Village Properties: Home sales still soaring in Santa Barbara area

SANTA BARBARA, California – A new report by local real estate company Village Properties shows home prices and sales in the Santa Barbara area remain strong, but not quite at the frenzied levels seen during the pandemic.

Total home sales in southern Santa Barbara County were up 23% in February compared to the year before.

Condominium sales saw the strongest growth, with a 41% increase over February 2023 levels, compared to a 15% increase for single-family homes.

Meanwhile, prices for single family homes continued their upward trajectory, with the medium sales price up 18% over 2023.

For buyers looking to purchase a home that meant shelling out a median amount of $2.3 million.

There was some relief, although minimal, for condominium buyers.

The median price dropped by 2% over February 2023 to $902,500.

“We remain in a sellers market,” said Jackie Walters, a Village Properties realtor. “Buyer desire remains strong. We are seeing frequent multiple offers and many over-asking sold prices. This robust activity is mostly for well-located homes that are in excellent move-in condition and that may have an additional amenity such as an ocean view, top school district or are in close proximity to the beach or downtown.”

Purchasing a condo has always been a way for eager, first-time buyers to enter Santa Barbara’s historically high-cost real estate market.

"However, the growth in condo sales may point to more buyers turning to this housing option as prices for single-family residences become increasingly out of reach," Walters said.

"Additionally, as the population ages, a single-level home in a condo community is a desirable choice for retirees who wish to downsize," she added.

Despite the ongoing price growth, the total number of home sales remained below the peak of August 2020, when sales of single-family homes and condominiums combined soared toward the 275 marks.

That compared to 174 sales in February, 2024.

"We are in a good market and today's sellers are able to attract buyers, but market shifts can happen at any time. Sellers are well-advised to listen to their realtor and choose a list price that will attract prompt interest, and avoid extended time on the market, as an elevated number of days on the market will suppress the final sales price.” said Renee Grubb, Owner and Broker of Village Properties.

Buyers, too, should work with a trusted and experienced realtor to guide them in their search.

Realtors know which homes are available, including on and off-market offerings, understand the pros and cons of different neighborhoods and can advise as to what sale prices are fair.

They are skilled at structuring a sale that protects the buyer and puts them on the path to homeownership and building generational wealth.

Price and sales trends varied across specific communities, according to the report.

Montecito remained wildly popular among luxury homebuyers, with the median sales prices up 11% over 2023 to $5.95 million.

Goleta also saw median home prices rising by 7% to $1.4 million.

And in the Santa Ynez Valley the median single-family home price was $1.5 million, up just over 1%, while condominium prices soared 22% to $682,500.

Predictions are that the median area sales price will increase by 5 to 6% in 2024 and that rate is sustainable for the local market, given that a steady stream of buyers continues to seek homes in the area, either as a second or third residence or to relocate permanently from within California or out of state.

