Connecticut’s top public defender denies misconduct claims as commission debates firing her

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top public defender is fighting to keep her job as an oversight commission begins considering whether to fire her for a range of alleged misconduct. TaShun Bowden-Lewis appeared before the state Public Defender Services Commission on Tuesday and denied 16 misconduct allegations. The commission alleges Bowden-Lewis has hurled unfounded racism accusations against people who disagree with her, improperly accessed the emails of staff and the commission chairman, and disobeyed and disrespected the commission. The commission made no decision Tuesday and will continue the hearing at a later date. The panel previously reprimanded Bowden-Lewis and put her on paid administrative leave in February.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.