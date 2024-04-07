Before Ecuadorian police broke into Mexican Embassy, governments were feuding over election, asylum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A spat between Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spiraled into a full-blown diplomatic crisis when Ecuadorian police raided Mexico’s embassy Friday night in an extremely rare show of force that international law experts, presidents and diplomats have deemed a violation of long-established international accords. With Noboa’s authorization, police broke into the embassy to arrest convicted criminal, fugitive and Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been living there since December. In the months before officers stormed the diplomatic facility, relations between the countries became strained and then reached a boiling point. The Associated Press offers a play-by-play of the events that preceded the raid.

