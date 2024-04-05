Federal investigation begins of fatal Florida crane collapse; bridge reopens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal job safety officials are beginning their investigation into the collapse of a crane in downtown Fort Lauderdale that killed a worker. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday began trying to determine what caused Thursday afternoon’s collapse that crushed two cars on a busy bridge that crosses the New River. Three people were hurt. The fatally injured worker has been identified as 27-year-old Jorge De La Torre. Three companies are being investigated: Phoenix Rigging & Erecting, Kast Construction and Maxim Crane Works. Phoenix Rigging declined comment. The other two companies didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

