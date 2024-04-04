1 killed, 2 others hospitalized after crane section falls from a South Florida high-rise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say one person was killed and two others were hospitalized when a section of crane fell from a building in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says crews were in the process of “stepping the crane” Thursday during the construction of a high-rise building when a section being prepared to increase the crane’s height came loose. Officials say a construction worker fell with the crane section, causing fatal injuries. The crane itself remained secured to the building. The crane section landed on a nearby bridge, damaging at least two vehicles. A man and a woman who had been on the ground were taken to a nearby hospital.

