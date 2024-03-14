Survey deadline for accessory dwelling units extended to March 24

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) announced Thursday it extended the survey deadline for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) to March 24.

The county is focused on the Santa Maria area and asks for more participation and insight into introducing these units to the housing market.

The Robert D. Niehaus Inc. (RDN) consulting firm is overseeing the survey effort by the SBCAG and hopes to focus on all details concerning ADUs.

RDN will send reminder emails to ADU homeowners yet to complete the survey and $5,000 in incentives will be offered to those participating.

SBCAG director of planning Michael Becker stressed the importance of participating in this survey for the county's benefit.

"To develop accessible, inclusive, and sustainable housing solutions, local cities and the county need to gather feedback from those who have direct experience with ADUs,” said Becker. “If you own an ADU in Santa Barbara County and have not yet responded to the survey, we strongly encourage you to participate.”

All surveys must be completed by midnight on March 24 and all submissions will be voluntary and confidential.

For more survey information, those interested can email the RDN or reach them via phone at 800-350-4888.