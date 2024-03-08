Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sets off explosions ahead of a ship in the Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say a suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set off explosions ahead of a vessel in the Gulf of Aden. No one was hurt in the suspected attack on Friday on the ship, which continued on its way. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Operations center, which watches over Mideast waterways. The private security firm Ambrey also separately reported the attack. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, something that typically takes them several hours. Friday’s assault comes after a Houthi missile struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, killing three of its crew members and forcing survivors to abandon the vessel.

