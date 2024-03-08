Direct Relief celebrates International Women’s Day

GOLETA, Calif. – The celebration of International Women’s Day is expected to draw a packed crowd at Direct Relief in Goleta.

The humanitarian organization will welcome more than 150 community members to hear from internationally renowned midwife Neha Mankani from Pakistan.

The audience will get a chance to watch a documentary following Mankani, as she seeks to help pregnant women during the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Mankani will discuss Climate Change, Maternal and Newborn Health, as well as the role of Midwives.

In addition to the presentation, locals will participate in packing women’s hygiene kits.

The kits will be distributed to women in need around the world.

Direct Relief hopes to continue its efforts protecting women through the critical periods of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.