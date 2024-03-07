ShelterBox celebrates International Women’s Day in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - ShelterBox is getting ready to celebrate International Women’s Day in Montecito on Thursday.

The focus of the event is to highlight women’s equality and celebrating their achievements around the globe.

The panel will be hosted in person at Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West and streamed live online.

Participants can enjoy a lively discussion exploring the "wisdom, journeys, and insights of remarkable female leaders" who are making an impact in their industries and communities. The event is on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.