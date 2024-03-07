Skip to Content
News

ShelterBox celebrates International Women’s Day in Montecito

SHELTERBOX
By
New
Published 9:06 am

MONTECITO, Calif. - ShelterBox is getting ready to celebrate International Women’s Day in Montecito on Thursday.

The focus of the event is to highlight women’s equality and celebrating their achievements around the globe.

The panel will be hosted in person at Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West and streamed live online.

Participants can enjoy a lively discussion exploring the "wisdom, journeys, and insights of remarkable female leaders" who are making an impact in their industries and communities. The event is on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content