Anthony Hopkins’ tricks to acting are really quite simple

LONDON (AP) — Now that he’s been doing it for well over half a century, Anthony Hopkins believes acting is much “easier” now. The 86-year-old stars as real-life hero Nicholas Winton in “One Life,” out March 15. Winton saved more than 600 children during World War II by organizing train transports. One poignant moment recreated in the film is Winton’s appearance on the British TV show “That’s Life,” where he was surprised by a studio audience made up of descendants of the children he’d saved. The extras surrounding Hopkins in the recreated scene were also related to the Kindertransport children, with Hopkins calling it a “pretty moving moment.”

