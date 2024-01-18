Skip to Content
What to know about the Justice Department’s report on police failures in the Uvalde school shooting

Published 10:25 am

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press

A Justice Department report details a myriad of failures by law enforcement who responded to the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, when children waited desperately for over an hour before police stormed a classroom to take the gunman down. The federal review, which was launched just days after the May 2022 shooting, provides a damning look at the missteps by police after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. It was not a criminal investigation but one of the most exhaustive reviews of police’s failure to stop the attack Nineteen students and two teachers died in the shooting.

