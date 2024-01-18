What to know about the Justice Department’s report on police failures in the Uvalde school shooting

A Justice Department report details a myriad of failures by law enforcement who responded to the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, when children waited desperately for over an hour before police stormed a classroom to take the gunman down. The federal review, which was launched just days after the May 2022 shooting, provides a damning look at the missteps by police after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. It was not a criminal investigation but one of the most exhaustive reviews of police’s failure to stop the attack Nineteen students and two teachers died in the shooting.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

