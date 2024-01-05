NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of the National Rifle Association is resigning, just days before the start of a New York civil trial that’s poised to scrutinize his leadership of the powerful gun rights organization. A trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the NRA, LaPierre and others who have served as organization executives is scheduled to start on Monday. LaPierre is among the witnesses expected to testify. James, a Democrat, accuses LaPierre and other executives of illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars from the NRA and spending organization funds on personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.