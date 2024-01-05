NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of the National Rifle Association is resigning, just days before the start of a New York civil trial that’s poised to scrutinize his leadership of the powerful gun rights organization. A trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the NRA, LaPierre and others who have served as organization executives is scheduled to start on Monday. LaPierre is among the witnesses expected to testify. James, a Democrat, accuses LaPierre and other executives of illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars from the NRA and spending organization funds on personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures.