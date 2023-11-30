Deadline extended for applicants for the growing Santa Barbara County Fire ambulance crews

GOLETA, Calif. – The application period has been extended for those who want to be part of the expanding ambulance service for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews will be added countywide in March to go with the ones currently in place only now in Cuyama and at UC Santa Barbara from the department.

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said they are looking for all applicants especially those who are working on an ambulance now and want to transfer over, and then go through training to be on the county staff.

Hartwig said, "I wish it was as easy as saying here's a shirt change , but there's orientation, there's training, and there's even civil service requirements that says you have to do a competitive test. Now that competitive test doesn't need to be a neuroscience test but we do need to meet all the requirements by the county and we are doing that right now it's going to be extended until the end of this week."

The one week extension from the previous deadline to allow for the most qualified applicants.

The county has already purchased 35 vehicles after a lengthy process to have the contract backed by the Board of Supervisors. There is a legal challenge to the agreement, but the fire department said it is going forward with its hiring and training to be ready for calls in four months.