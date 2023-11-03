UAE-based broadcaster censors satiric ‘Last Week Tonight’ over Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi killing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai-based television network broadcasting across the Mideast cut substantial portions of an episode of the satiric news program “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” over references to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince being implicated in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The decision by OSN highlights the continued limits of speech in both the United Arab Emirates as well as neighboring Saudi Arabia. It also highlights just how sensitive Khashoggi’s killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul remains over five years later.

