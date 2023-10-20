People on the Central Coast concerned about increasing gas prices amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Community members on the Central Coast say they are worried the Israel-Hamas conflict will cause gas prices to continue to rise.

According to News Now — the oil trade went up five dollars since the Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel more than two weeks ago.

People say they are concerned that Iranian oil infrastructure may be hit in the crossfire by Israel and could cause a global gas price increase.

President Joe Biden has also been urged by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to block Iranian oil sales to stop one of the key sources of funding for Hamas, but in turn, that may also cause gas prices to rise.

Amidst the growing losses from both Israel and Palestine, President Biden announced he will send 100 million dollars of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

Security measures will be taken to ensure funding does not get in the hands of Hamas militants.