Former Pacifica High Track Coach Aaron Mora guilty of felony sending harmful matter to a child

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that Aaron James Mora of Oxnard pled guilty to one felony count of sending harmful matter to a child.

Mora also admitted to the special allegations that the victim was vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office relay that while Mora was a Track and Field coach at Oxnard's Pacifica High School in 2022, he began texting an underaged student on the team, and eventually, Mora sent and received inappropriate sexual images from the student.

“The victim was courageous in reporting this abuse,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews. "Our coaches occupy positions of trust, which the defendant abused terribly. I hope that his upcoming sentencing sends a message that we protect our kids and there are serious consequences for both electronic and real-life manipulation of children.”

Mora is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 1, 2023 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and is currently out on $50,000 bail detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.