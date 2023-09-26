Public to weigh in on whether wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park should stay

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has turned to the public to help decide whether the famous wild horses in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park should stay or go. The National Park Service launched a 30-day public comment period on Monday. The agency also released a draft environmental assessment of the wild horse herd that says removal of the horses would benefit native wildlife and vegetation, but may lessen the experience of visitors. North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said the horses are a “hugely popular” tourist attraction and that he will continue urging the National Park Service to let the horses stay.

