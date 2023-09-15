Prosecutors in DC election case concerned about harassment, ‘intimidation’ from Trump, judge says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are alleging that the former president has targeted individuals with threats, harassment and inflammatory statements, a judge says. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan made the revelation Friday in an order permitting special counsel Jack Smith’s team to file a redacted motion on the topic that will black out the names of the individuals who say they have been targeted. The issue surfaced last week when prosecutors first requested permission to file a motion under seal, with a redacted version made public.

