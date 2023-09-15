Finland joins Baltic neighbors in banning Russian-registered cars from entering their territory

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland is joining its three Baltic neighbors in banning vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union’s sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Russian-registered private cars would be banned from entering the Nordic country as of Friday midnight. Earlier this week, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed the measure, saying the decision followed “the additional interpretation of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation published by the European Commission” on Sept. 8. The EU said that motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the 27-member bloc.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.