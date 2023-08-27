Skip to Content
News

Milt Larsen’s magical life celebrated at beach and cabaret

Magical life of Milt Larsen celebrated in Santa Barbara
By
August 27, 2023 10:21 pm
Published 9:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People celebrated the magical life of Magic Castle co-founder Milt Larsen on Sunday.

Larson's widow Arlene, and friends got together for a beach breakfast and an evening of sharing memories at their Magic Castle Cabaret in Santa Barbara.

The indulged in comfort food and drinks.

Larson made the Magic Castle in Hollywood the place to be to see world famous magicians perform nightly.

Larsen died in his sleep in May at the age of 92.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content