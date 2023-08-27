Milt Larsen’s magical life celebrated at beach and cabaret

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People celebrated the magical life of Magic Castle co-founder Milt Larsen on Sunday.

Larson's widow Arlene, and friends got together for a beach breakfast and an evening of sharing memories at their Magic Castle Cabaret in Santa Barbara.

The indulged in comfort food and drinks.

Larson made the Magic Castle in Hollywood the place to be to see world famous magicians perform nightly.

Larsen died in his sleep in May at the age of 92.