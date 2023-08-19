Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested. The 18-year-old man was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said Saturday that investigators then obtained additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and arrested him in Louisiana. Police said he will be charged with capital murder. Police have said that Maria Gonzalez was home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, who told her not to answer.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.