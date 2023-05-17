Father and son from Santa Barbara to be featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A father and son team in Santa Barbara is about to gain national attention on a tv show this week.



Mark Singer and his son Kenzo singer from Santa Barbara are about to pitch their business to a group of celebrity investors on national TV.

"My dad had an idea for reading glasses around your wrist many years ago … he came up with ways to achieve that," said Kenzo.

The father and son team invented a new category of eyewear that wraps around your wrist for unparalleled convenience and portability.

They launched their new business called Eyewris about six months ago.

The glasses are now selling to customers around the world.

"My son and I invented a new way of wearing reading glasses. It came about as a need," said Mark.

One day, ABC's 'Shark Tank' came knocking at their door.

Mark and Kenzo decided to go for it.

Together, they pitched their idea to the sharks.

"Once you push out, you’re committed, you can’t turn back … and while standing there waiting for the stores open … We both looked at each other and said Lava Falls," said Mark.

Fortunately Mark and Kenzo don’t seem to mind being business partners.

"It depends on the day hahaha. Generally pretty good. We had locked horns and it’s taken some work to learn how to work together," said Kenzo.

While the mark and Kenzo are excited to be on 'Shark Tank,' the father and son duo say they never expected it in their wildest dreams.

"The show was wild … probably the craziest experience in my life … can’t put it into words," said Kenzo.

"He sacrificed … he quit his job as a structural engineer … he believed in the viability of this ... and is very responsible for achieving what we have," said Mark. "We’re not allowed to say much about what occurred. We can talk about the experience, but producers in the show precludes us … from saying anything until after the pitch airs."

Despite all the suspense, these two inventors are excited to finally be able to show the world their product on this week’s episode of 'Shark Tank.'

"This is the last pitch of the last episode," said Mark.

You can see Mark and Kenzo Singer this Friday on ABC's 'Shark Tank.'