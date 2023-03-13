South County Regional Warming Center opens Monday and Tuesday night as more rain falls on the Central Coast

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.–The South County Regional Warming Center will open Monday and Tuesday for those experiencing homelessness and in need of overnight shelter from the rain.

Operated by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition individuals spending the night will receive a hot meal and bed. The shelter welcomes families and individuals but asks guests not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8:00 p.m.

No re-entry is permitted in the shelter once one arrives and chooses to leave. Guests don't have to be sober, but alcohol and other substances aren't allowed into the warming center.

5Cities Homeless Coalition will be offering its usual transportation system. No pets are welcome.

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Monday and Tuesday Nights:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM

Ramona Park at 5:25 PM

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Tuesday and Wednesday Mornings:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

Community members looking to donate or volunteer can contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, at (805) 295-1501, charmain.navarette@5chc.org.