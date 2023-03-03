Two closed department stores may be the key to new downtown Santa Barbara  housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The future of downtown housing may be staring right at the city of Santa Barbara in plain sight.



The closed Macy's on the corner of Ortega and State Street and the closed Nordstrom on the corner of Canon Perdido and Chapala Street are available with multiple floors of empty space.

Macy's closed in 2017. Nordstrom closed in June of 2020.



Analysts have suggested releasing for retail, creating a mixed use space, converting to entertainment, or turning it into anything from luxury to work force housing.



A principal with the Radius Group, Gene Deering spoke at an economic forecast this week and said if they are leased now to a long term tenant such as a family entertainment center, that would take the housing opportunity away. "This window may close once tenants go into that property or something changes. I am very hopeful, it will be a slow process but we need to figure out a way to win with Macy's and Nordstrom."



He urged city leaders and top developers to look carefully at these sites."We need to learn how to win with Macy's and Nordstrom," said Deering. "Hopefully find a way to take those buildings down and build the residential we need."



