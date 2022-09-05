Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:19 pm

Missing male hiker identified as search continues

Santa Barbara County Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli.

The hiker went missing from the trail this past Sunday after leaving to find help for his hiking partner.

Santa Barbara County Fire has deployed a team of 60 persons and multiple search dogs in the area to aid in the search.

Drones and helicopters are also on-site. Any information into the location of the missing person should contact law enforcement immediately.

Article Topic Follows: News
hiking
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content