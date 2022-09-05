Missing male hiker identified as search continues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli.

The hiker went missing from the trail this past Sunday after leaving to find help for his hiking partner.

Santa Barbara County Fire has deployed a team of 60 persons and multiple search dogs in the area to aid in the search.

Drones and helicopters are also on-site. Any information into the location of the missing person should contact law enforcement immediately.