Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her 29-year-old boyfriend.

The boyfriend who left to find help for the woman remains missing Sunday, according to SBC Fire.

While resources continue to look for the male hiker on the mountain, the woman was taken to the station for proper care upon rescue.

The missing hiker is a 29-year-old brown hair blue-eyed caucasian man last seen shirtless and wearing shorts. If you see or know any information, please contact law enforcement.