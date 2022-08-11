Warm and mostly sunny through the weekend

Mainly dry and warm weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. There will be patchy clouds and fog at the coast each morning, otherwise very little day to day changes are expected. High tide for Ventura County beaches.

Very warm weather will continue through this weekend with a little bit of relief arriving on Sunday. Expect highs Friday and Saturday to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s at the coast and 90s to triple digits inland. Lows staying warm. Wind will be breezy. Some mid and high cloud cover is likely on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy the rest of the week.