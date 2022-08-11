Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:53 pm

Warm and mostly sunny through the weekend

Mainly dry and warm weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. There will be patchy clouds and fog at the coast each morning, otherwise very little day to day changes are expected.  High tide for Ventura County beaches.

Very warm weather will continue through this weekend with a little bit of relief arriving on Sunday. Expect highs Friday and Saturday to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s at the coast and 90s to triple digits inland. Lows staying warm. Wind will be breezy. Some mid and high cloud cover is likely on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy the rest of the week.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey Gerckens

Kelsey Gerckens is chief meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Kelsey, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content