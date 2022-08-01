Warm start to August

A monsoonal flow pattern will continue through tomorrow and keep warm and humid conditions across most of the area. Chances of showers and thunderstorms linger across the interior portion of the area, most pronounced over the Los Angeles County Mountains and deserts. Branch mountain in San Luis Obispo County picked up 0.04” of rain, besides that we stayed dry during this event. During this time lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, highs in the 70s at the coast to 80s and 90s inland.

A warming and drying trend will develop for midweek as high pressure aloft centers into the Desert Southwest. Monsoonal flow is expected to reestablish for the end of the week.

Beach hazards statement for Ventura County beaches until Wednesday afternoon due to rip currents and higher surf.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to return for Friday and Saturday.