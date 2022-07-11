Temperatures warming midweek…

That morning marine has kept temperatures a tad cooler today up and down the coast. Most beach communities are topping off in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland areas are peaking in the mid 80s to low 90s.

High pressure will weaken, giving way to low clouds and patchy fog during the early morning hours through Wednesday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s up and down the coast. Inland, highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Midweek, high pressure centered over the For Corners will start to wobble back to the west. As a result, temperatures will begin to really warm up - especially in interior areas where triple digit heat will be possible over multiple days. We will of course let you know if the National Weather Service issues any Heat Advisories. There’s also a slight chance for monsoonal moisture to return. If any rain falls, it will likely be to the east.

Warm weather should last through at least Sunday.