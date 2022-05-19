Santa Maria Valley’s water supply status stable, residents are asked to continue to conserve water

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley's water supply is stable despite California's severe drought status, according to an annual water supply report.

According to the City of Santa Maria, people in the community are using as much water as in the 1980s.

Since the 80s, the population has grown tremendously. The city credits residents and agriculture ranchers for doing their part in conserving water.

Santa Maria is working in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order that responded to the intense drought conditions in California.

“100% of the state will be under a mandate of local mandates for water conservation on June 10th of this year,” said Newsom. “Just in a matter of weeks. Again, with flexibility and with the capacity for local agencies to go further just as met as gone further.”

That executive order goes into effect in June.