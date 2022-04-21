Santa Barbara man found guilty of attempted murder in 2019 shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man was found guilty of attempted murder by a Santa Barbara judge on Thursday for a shooting incident that occurred in downtown Santa Barbara in May 2019, the District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Terrence Roberson was found guilty of charges stemming from a May 15, 2019 incident when he shot a victim in the back twice with a 0.22 caliber revolver, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Chapala Street around 5 a.m., when Roberson walked past an unknown victim on the sidewalk, Dudley said, adding that Roberson fired the shots after a brief interaction.

Roberson was detained on Cota Street shortly after he was found walking away from the scene.

He was found guilty by a judge of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, as well as the special allegations of personally firing a firearm causing great bodily injury and carrying a concealed firearm.

Roberson's sentencing is scheduled for May 31 at the Santa Barbara Superior Court, and he faces a possible 32 years to life in state prison, Dudley said.