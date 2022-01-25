Rosewood Miramar owner Rick Caruso looks to be considering a political future in Los Angeles

MONTECITO, Calif. - The owner of the luxury Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel along the Montecito coastline, Rick Caruso is reportedly looking at a political future in Los Angeles, specifically, the upcoming race for Mayor.

Caruso is a prominent business man with several retail centers including the Grove at the L.A. Farmers Market, The Commons in Calabasas and the Americana at Brand in Glendale. He is also on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation.

Caruso recently opened a Twitter account and declared his party affiliation as a Democrat.

Some of the concerns Caruso has been discussing so far include police issues, the homeless and the economy.

In 2019, Caruso celebrated the opening of the Rosewood Miramar Beach after the site was dormant for years.

He has been president of the Los Angeles Police Commission and a member of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners.