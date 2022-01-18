Homeless outreach brings focused services to new weekly location in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are several ways to reach the homeless in Santa Barbara including hitting the streets and trying to locate them one by one in camps. A new site, however, will bring a variety of services to one convenient area.

It is in the parking lot of Castillo Street at Carrillo Street. The area has been well traveled by the homeless for years, including areas along the freeway and Mission creek.

The parking area is owned by the city and has been the focus of a future affordable housing project.

Organizers say one of the big advantages to the area is the Showers of Blessing portable shower service. It is set up for three hours.

Doctors Without Walls is also on hand for personal medical check ups.

C.A.R.E.4Paws also provides a vet to check out animals and provide food for mainly dogs.

Also taking part in the weekly visit, are mental health experts, City Net and partners who provide meals.

The city of Santa Barbara has been supporting sites where multiple services are in one location, rather than going camp by camp to locate those living on the streets.

It is also expected to ease the impacts on multiple neighborhoods.

The city is also using this site to reduce the impacts of homelessness on the downtown business corridor and on locations such as the public library which has had, in recent years, many calls for service that require police. Security has been added to help manage the area.



