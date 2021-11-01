Ventura County student contacted after vague threat posted on social media

GOLETA, Calif. – A student from Ventura County was contacted by law enforcement last week after a vague threat was posted on Instagram.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the Santa Barbara Unified School District contacted a school resource deputy to report a post on an Instagram story which read: "Don't go to school tomorrow."

The account that posted the threat was newly created, did not have many previous posts and did not include a real name, the sheriff's office said.

A social media post prompted an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office last week.

The deputy was able to quickly determine there was no credible threat to any schools in the area. With the help of students, the deputy was able to identify the original poster as a "juvenile in Ventura County."

The sheriff's office worked with the school that the juvenile attends and were able to explain the "great concern" that the post had caused.

An incident report was filed but the student will not face any charges at this time, the sheriff's office said.