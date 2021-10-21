City of Guadalupe hosts month-long event to boost local economy

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The City of Guadalupe launched "A Taste of Guadalupe," an initiative to bring more tourists to the city, at the same time, boost the economy.

During the month of October, visitors can enter a contest to win a flat screen TV along with other prizes.

In order to enter, residents and visitors pick up a "passport," visit restaurants within the City, and get a stamp on a “passport.”

"Passports" can be picked up at participating locations.

Once all 13 stamps are filled in, the passport can be turned in for a free drawing for a TV and other prizes, hoping this will help local businesses financially.

The city said after the cancellation of the 75th Anniversary due to COVID-19, this event was created, in effort to help boost the local economy.

Click here for more information.