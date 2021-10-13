The world’s tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world’s tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi’s phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Gelgi was re-measured this year after being named the world’s tallest living female teenager in 2014, at the age of 18.

Due to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair, but she is able to use a walker for short periods.

Gelgi is keen to use her platform to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.

“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” she said in the statement.

Her height intrigues people when they see her, but most people are kind and supportive, Gelgi told Guinness World Records.

“It’s an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books. Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration,” said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, in the statement.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world,” he added.

The world’s tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands 251 centimeters (8 feet, 2.8 inches) tall.

Guinness World Records said the fact that both the tallest living male and female record holders are from the same country is “a rare occurrence.”

The last time it happened was in 2009, when Bao Xishun (236.1 centimeters; 7 feet, 8.95 inches) and Yao Defen (233.3 centimeters; 7 feet 7.85 inches) from China held the records. Gelgi took over the record from Yao.

The tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 246.3 cm (8 feet, 1 inch) at the time of her death in February 1982.

In August, Guinness World Records confirmed that Samantha Ramsdell, from Connecticut, is the record holder for the world’s largest mouth gape for a female.

Her mouth gape measures 6.56 centimeters, or about 2.5 inches. When measured across, it reaches more than 10 centimeters, or four inches.

Ramsdell is a keen TikTok user and her videos include one of her stuffing three donuts in her mouth, a step up from her video fulfilling a request to eat two at one time. She can also fit in a large order of fries.

