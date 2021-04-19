Santa Barbara County preparing for next drought

News

SOLVANG, Calif. -- California is nearing the end of the rainy season. Most of California's rainfall tends to be between November to April. And so far this year has fallen below average.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), most of the Central Coast is around 50% of the rainfall we'd normally expect. The highest rain total is near Cachuma Dam at 60%. While the lowest is near Santa Barbara Airport at 46%. San Luis Obispo is in the middle at 54%.

Last week the Solvang City Council discussed the Santa Ynez Valley entering moderate drought conditions. That's according to the United States Drought Monitor.