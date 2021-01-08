Congressman Salud Carbajal co-sponsors resolution to begin impeachment proceedings

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local Democrat Congressman Salud Carbajal has co-sponsored a resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol.

"I don't take impeachment lightly, but there is no denying that @POTUS' actions this week prove he's unfit for office. He must be held accountable for his role in Wednesday's attack & if the @VP & Cabinet refuse to invoke the 25th Amendment, we should impeach him," is one message Congressman Carbajal sent to followers on Twitter Friday evening.

Carbajal called the attack on the Capitol building an outright coup that was instigated by President Trump. "We are living through very dangerous times. This President has done the unthinkable. In an unprecedented way has instigated and incited a lawless mob, mostly of right wing individuals, white supremacists that were acting and behaving as terrorists," said Carbajal during a Zoom interview with The NewsChannel.

The Congressman also expressed serious concerns about President Trump having access to nuclear codes. He said the effort to remove the President from office with just 12 days before the end of his administration is becoming a bi-partisan effort behind the scenes.

Carbajal also co-authored a letter on Thursday requesting Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to invoke the same procedures that were put in place in the final days of President Nixon's administration instructing military commanders to provide checks and balances in the event that the President tries to initiate a nuclear strike. Representatives Ted Lieu and Jimmy Panetta also signed the letter.

Twitter shut down President Trump's account permanently on Friday cutting the President off from 88 million social media followers. Congressman Carbajal believes Twitter did the right thing, "Clearly they see the danger that his ongoing open communication, the negative impact and the danger that it poses by him being able to incite and instigate violence. They have come to understand that giving this President continued access to this communication could only be negative in light of the behaviors that he has demonstrated in the past few days," said Carbajal.