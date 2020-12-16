Wednesday evening forecast December 16th

News

A weak system will bring a chance of light showers to areas north of Point Conception around Thursday morning. This will also allow for much cooler temperatures and breezy winds Thursday afternoon. A warming trend will initiate on Friday and through the weekend due to an area of high pressure paired with gusty Santa Ana winds at times. Offshore trends will persists into early next week with dry and slightly above average temperatures.

An onshore flow will be favored Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a cold front. This will bring an increase in cloud cover along with much cooler conditions. Daytime highs will warm in the low to mid 60s along the coast and across the interior valleys. The storm is not expected to be a huge rain maker, with most locations in San Luis Obispo County looking at less then one tenth of an inch possible.

As the storm clears Thursday afternoon west to northwest winds will get stronger in all areas. Strong gusts up to 30 mph will be possible along the beaches and sundowners in the evening. A Santa Ana wind event will then begin Friday night across Ventura County with conditions expected to warm each day. Most areas could reach the 70s once again by Saturday.