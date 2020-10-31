Dozens protest development within San Marcos Foothills Preserve

News

SANTA BARBARA CO, Calif. - More than 30 people gathered Saturday morning at the main trailhead gate leading into the San Marcos Foothills Preserve above Foothill Road to protest the development of nearly a dozen homes.

Protesters take part in a Chumash blessing (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Many in the group signed a growing petition opposing pending development of roughly 25 acres in the pristine setting. Following a blessing by a Chumash elder, the group marched down Via Gaitero with homemade signs with messages opposing development.

Local environmentalists said they've raised $1.3 million dollars in an effort to buy the land back from the current owner and developer, Chadmar Group. The actual land value is currently under negotiations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.