Solutions to fall and winter outside dining heats up for restaurants trying to ride out the weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If the very popular new outside dining options in Santa Barbara is to survive the cooler weather coming in, tent structures and heaters look to be mandatory.

Many businesses are hoping for a faster move inside with a drop from the red tier of Covid 19 restrictions to the orange tier with a greater permission for dining like we we used to before March of this year. Currently indoor seating for restaurants and places of worship is limited to 25 percent and not more than 100 people.

Going inside will provide protections and comfort from the elements for diners, servers and the food itself.

Without it, putting in outside heaters and covers will have to be the plan, and with it additional costs. Either way it's likely businesses will use the outside area as much as possible because of the economic boost it has provided them.

Many restaurant owners trying to buy new heaters say there's now a significant delay on getting them due to the demand across the country. Some sites say the delivery dates for an order today will be sometime in November.

