Wednesday morning forecast August 12th

Cloudy skies with areas of fog could be expected for the start to Wednesday. As temperatures continue to warm, seasonal temperatures will be on tap for midweek. However, as the ridge of high pressure strengthens conditions will soar well above average across the interior valleys. This will prompt an Excessive Heat Watch from Friday morning until Monday evening.

Expect some changes in the forecast for Thursday as clouds will usher in from the south. This will also bring some moisture with the possibility for some light showers or areas of drizzle. Daytime highs near the coast will warm in the 70s to 80s. Interior valleys in the 90s to 100s.

As the ridge of high pressure continues to build, hot temperatures and dry conditions will dominate the interior valleys and mountains by the end of the week. Elevated fire weather could be a concern as winds will get stronger, and humidity could be reduced.