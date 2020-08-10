Monday morning forecast – August 10th

News

Our Monday forecast calling for morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Due a slightly stronger onshore flow, temperatures will cool down slightly. This will allow the work week to begin mild, before a heat wave moves in from Friday and through the weekend.

Daytime highs along the coast in the 60s, 70s. Inland warming in the 80s to 90s. Expect little change from Monday into Tuesday as the pattern will remain the same. However, as the ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen, gradual warming will begin mid-week. This will lead to less morning clouds and fog along with faster clearing.

As the onshore flow weakens on Thursday and Friday this will also prompt concern for elevated fire weather. Temperatures along the coast will reach the 80s to 90s, while some interior valleys reach triple digit heat. Hot conditions combined with strong winds could bring potential for advisories.