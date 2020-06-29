Monday morning forecast June 29th

News

Cloudy skies welcomed the coastal and inland areas on Monday. Due to a weak trough the marine layer inversion weakened and this allowed for a break in cloud cover. Monday will be the coolest day this week. Warmer temperatures will begin from Tuesday through Saturday. Along with night to morning cloud cover and afternoon clearing each day.

A weak trough will produce cooler air on Monday with interior valleys 10 to 15 degrees below average while coastal areas remain 3 to 6 degrees below average. Daytime highs along the coast in the upper 60s to low 70s, interior valleys in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will become breezy for the afternoon and evening with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Daytime highs along the coast in the upper 60s to low 70s, inland areas in the upper 70s to 80s.

The weather pattern will shift on Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure will begin to build. This will allow for less morning cloud cover and quicker clearing. Coastal and inland areas could expect mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal on Friday and above normal for the weekend. Looking ahead, 4th of July will be warm and sunny. Daytime highs along the coast expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Inland areas in the 80s to 90s.