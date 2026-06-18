Santa Barbara Celebrates America’s 250 Anniversary this Fourth of July

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Barbara regarding upcoming Fourth of July Festivities!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has announced the return of the annual Fourth of July Celebration, hosted by the City’s Waterfront and Parks and Recreation Departments, which will transform Santa Barbara’s waterfront for a full day of family-friendly activities.

This year’s celebration carries special significance as communities across the nation commemorate the Semiquincentennial — the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Santa Barbara is proud to join in this historic moment with a full day of festivities at the waterfront, bringing residents and visitors together to honor our shared history and the spirit of independence.

Enjoy live music and dance performances at the West Beach Bandstand sponsored by the PARC Foundation starting at noon. Closures of State Street, from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez, will allow crowds to take the celebration to the streets starting at 6:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. | West Beach (99 W. Cabrillo Blvd.)

Road Closures – July 4, 2026

Cabrillo Boulevard - Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez

- Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez State Street - Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard

- Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard Stearns Wharf - Closed to vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m.

West Beach

Enjoy a full day of live music at the West Beach Bandstand, sponsored by the PARC Foundation, before a 20-minute fireworks display presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department. Local news station KEYT will livestream the festivities on KEYT.com.

West Beach Bandstand Schedule: (subject to change)

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Rock-N-Rock 805

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Rock Shop Academy

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Peer Pressure

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The Three Combroneros

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Kickin' It

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Looking West

6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – The Other Woman

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – East Valley Rd

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – False Puppet

9:00 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Fireworks!

Cabrillo Boulevard Sidewalk at West Beach

Enjoy a special street fair with festive food vendors from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., sponsored by the PARC Foundation. This year’s vendors include Tink’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, Timbers Roadhouse, G Brothers Kettle Corn, Elubia’s Kitchen, and Oakberry Acai.

For more event information, including parking and road closures, visit Fourth of July Celebration ( SantaBarbaraCA.gov/July4 ).



For more information about the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation, visit PARC Foundation .

J uly 5th Beach Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

The City will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and Tidy Seas to host cleanups at nearby beaches to ensure any litter left over the holiday does not make its way into the ocean. Cleanups will take place at Leadbetter Beach, West Beach, and East Beach at Skater’s Point and the Cabrillo Pavillion from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Gloves and buckets will be provided for all volunteers, along with a parking pass for the beach cleanup.

July 5th Beach Cleanup

Sunday, July 5, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

American Revolution Experience: A Traveling Exhibit at Santa Barbara Public Library

In Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Santa Barbara Mission Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the American Battlefield Trust present American Revolution Experience – a traveling educational exhibit hosted at Central Library from July 10 through July 17 during regular library hours. Guests may be greeted by members of the Mission Canyon Chapter of the DAR to learn more about Santa Barbara’s Connection to American Revolutionary War history.

American Revolution Experience: A Traveling Exhibit

Friday, July 10- Friday, July 17, 2026

Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday noon to 5:00 p.m.

Central Library, Fireplace Room (40 E. Anapamu St.)

The City of Santa Barbara is honored to celebrate this 250th Anniversary with the community and encourages residents and visitors to enjoy a safe, memorable Fourth of July.

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