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Ramps & Lane Closures Schedule Through Buellton; Traffic Control Set North of Guadalupe

CalTrans
By
today at 11:33 am
Published 12:26 pm

Below are two press releases from Caltrans regarding upcoming ramp and lane closures on Highway 101 and Highway 1.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Construction crews will continue on a multi-year maintenance project in Buellton which will result in a continued lane reductions along northbound and southbound Highway 101.

Beginning on Monday, June 8, travelers through Buellton will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. The #2 (right lane) will be closed in both directions, resulting in a reduction to a single lane.

This closure will extend from the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to just north of Avenue of Flags and Damassa Road.

The Santa Rosa Road northbound and southbound ramps, along with the northbound Damassa Rd. off ramp, will be closed for approximately three months for reconstruction and bridge safety upgrades. Drivers should use the Hwy 246 ramps as a signed detour during this period.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays of up to 10 minutes.

This work is part of a project to maintain roughly ten miles of US 101, in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, replacement of concrete pavement, overlaying of existing asphalt, ramp reconstruction, drainage repair work, electrical upgrades, and the installation of new guardrails throughout this segment

This project is expected to be completed by March 2027. The contractor for this $29.8 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Travelers on Highway 1 north of Guadalupe will encounter one-way reversing traffic control at the Santa Maria River Bridge continuing Monday, June 8. Traffic control will be in effect from 8 am to 5 pm Monday thru Thursday.

The crew will be providing a temporary detour along a temporary alignment to allow for the continued construction of the Santa Maria River Bridge Replacement project.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

This project is expected to be completed by Summer 2030. The contractor for this $47 million project is MCM Construction of North Highlands, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

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