Santa Barbara County Departments of Behavioral Well Encourage Social Media Break with “NoSo November”

Below is a press release from Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness regarding the launch of "NoSo November."

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the County Health Department are teaming up to launch “NoSo November”, a community-wide challenge encouraging residents to take a break from social media during the month of November. The NoSo (No Social Media) Campaign aims to raise awareness of the growing impacts of social media on mental and physical health and to inspire a healthier, more mindful relationship with technology.

Research has shown that excessive social media use can lead to increased stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation. A recent study found that taking even a short break from social media — as little as one week — can significantly improve mood and overall wellbeing. Social media use has also been linked to disrupted sleep, increased sedentary time, and heightened physical stress responses.

“Many in our community are feeling the weight of ongoing stress and uncertainty,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness. “Taking a conscious break from social media gives our minds and bodies the chance to reset, reconnect, and recharge — and it’s something we can do together.”

The Challenge

The NoSo November challenge invites community members, families, and organizations to participate by committing to a social media detox for any length of time — one day, one week, or the entire month of November. Participants can pledge here and join thousands of others worldwide in reclaiming their time and attention.

Healthy Alternatives

Instead of scrolling, the departments encourage residents to explore activities that nourish

mental and physical wellbeing, such as:

Taking a walk or spending time outdoors

Calling or meeting a friend face-to-face

Reading a book or journaling

Practicing mindfulness or meditation

Volunteering or engaging in a creative hobby

“Social media can be a powerful tool, but constant connectivity takes a toll on our health,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of the County’s Health Department. “NoSo November is an opportunity to pause, breathe, and reconnect with what truly matters — our health, our relationships, and our community.”

Join the Movement

Organizations, schools, and community groups across Santa Barbara County are encouraged to join the movement by promoting NoSo November, pledging to participate, or sharing the campaign on their platforms before the challenge begins. View the NoSo 2024 Impact Report here.

Learn more at NoSoNovember.org or sign up to take the local pledge here.



To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness visit the Behavioral Wellness website. To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Health Department visit the website here. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Crisis and Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.

